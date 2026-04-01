'I had tears in my eyes': Molly the border collie found alive and well after big rescue effort

A mammoth helicopter rescue operation to find a beloved border collie in remote back country near Hokitika had a heart-warming ending yesterday when the pooch was found alive and well.

It had been a week since Molly was lost in alpine country between the upper Arahura and Taipo Rivers after she became separated from her injured owner.

Rescue efforts ramped up at dawn yesterday following fundraising efforts from local helicopter company Precision Helicopters.

Over $11,000 was raised in less than a day by people hoping to see Molly reunited with her owner.

Border collie Molly looks at the view from her rescue helicopter. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The update everyone was holding their breath for came early yesterday when the collie was successfully uplifted from the same place she was last seen, at Campbell Bivouac high up in the upper Arahura.

Last week the West Coast Rescue Helicopter flew to the Campbell Range to rescue Molly’s owner, who was badly injured after tumbling 55m over a waterfall. She was picked up from Campbell Bivouac and flown back to hospital in Greymouth, but Molly was lost in the accident.

Various searches were conducted in the past week, to no avail.

Precision Helicopters owner Matt Newton said yesterday’s mission involved local search and rescue volunteers and thermal imaging specialist Georgina Du Val, from Christchurch.

They scanned the area with thermal equipment first before putting people on the ground — and within an hour of yesterday morning’s flight Molly was spotted sheltering under a rock, in the same place she became displaced.

‘‘I was having trouble hovering — I had tears in my eyes,’’ he said.

‘‘I’ve been up and down the river a few times and she’s never been there — and today she was there.

‘‘She was really well behaved too: she didn’t try to run away when we were hovering, and she let us give her pats once we got on the ground. We gave her a little bit of food — she had some sausage roll — and we had some of her owner’s clothing to make her feel better on the flight back.’’

The search crew brought along a friend for border collie Molly just in case they did find her, after she spent a week by herself in remote back country.

The search was the first time they had access to thermal equipment.

There was concern Molly may also have been hurt in the waterfall accident but Mr Newton said they had a vet nurse with them who checked her over and found no injuries.

‘‘I’m just stoked,’’ the helicopter pilot said, his voice thick with happiness.

A crowdfunding Givealittle page was set up on Sunday for people to donate to the rescue effort, describing Molly as a beautiful dog who has been her owner’s partner on many back-country trips.

Molly’s owner earlier said she was humbled by the support ‘‘from the kindest of strangers’’.

‘‘Obviously devastated — I’m not in a physical state to provide help on the ground. But with the support that’s been given, a lot can be achieved for those that can. Incredibly grateful for how much was raised in a short period. Thank you for helping bring my Molly back home,’’ she said.

Yesterday’s update was received joyously by the thousands of people online who have followed Molly’s story.

- By Arianna Stewart