Search and rescue drill in Tekapo

The multi-agency search and rescue training exercise is taking place on Lake Tekapo. Photo: ODT files

A multi-agency search and rescue training exercise is scheduled in the Tekapo region this weekend, police say.

Lake Tekapo will host Operation Oasis - ‘‘a complex, multi-phase scenario designed to test search techniques, field skills and fatigue management in realistic conditions’’ - from today until Sunday.

It will involve more than 200 specialists from across Canterbury, including members of police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, Alpine Rescue Canterbury, Hato Hone St John and the Defence Force.

‘‘Members of the public will see increased activity in the area, with use of helicopters, boats and search and rescue personnel and equipment,’’ police said.

‘‘This is a planned, routine training exercise and the public should not be alarmed.’’