Feet First Podiatry: Put your best foot forward at Feet First Podiatry

When it comes to expert foot care in Christchurch, Feet First Podiatry is a step ahead of the rest thanks to its winning combination of depth of experience and genuine patient care.

Feet First Podiatry offers something many other clinics can’t, a full, highly-skilled team that brings a huge wealth of knowledge and expertise.

At the clinic, you’ll find three experienced full-time podiatrists, who will be joined by a fourth next month, working alongside a dedicated foot care assistant, ensuring that you’ll receive efficient, professional, and attentive service as soon as you walk through the door.

The team cover the full range of podiatry care, from treating injuries and prescribing orthotics to non-invasive cosmetic and routine care services, such as medi-pedis and nail trimming – and are even qualified to carry out foot surgery for common issues including ingrown toenail removal and nail reconstruction.

Feet First Podiatry is currently accepting new patients and can also treat patients under ACC and other third-party funders.

To find out more, visit Feet First Podiatry at 2B/355 Riccarton Road, Upper Riccarton, head to

www.feetfirst.co.nz or call

03 348 7910.