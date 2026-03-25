Denture South: Terrific false tooth technology that looks real

Denture South is conveniently located at 230 Barrington Street just down from Barrington Mall as you head to the Cashmere hills.

Andrew has always focused on providing our loyal patients with the latest technologies and friendly service. What we are offering separately now is our DS+ digital storage system for lost dentures.

We can scan your denture or your parents false teeth for a low $99 and send you the files. If they lose them we can make a quick 3d printed replica denture (exactly the same as the scanned one) to get them back eating quickly.

Ask about this and our denture services today on 332 4004 or check out denturesouth.nz