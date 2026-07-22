A major milestone has been achieved in the rebuild of Ellesmere College.

The first stage of the college’s $55m rebuild opened on Monday.

Principal Antony French said the moment has been about 16 years in the making.

“It’s so exciting,” he said.

French said the work of previous principals and school boards has made the rebuild possible.

“It’s the hard work of multiple boards of trustees and previous school leaders that have given us this opportunity”

“It is a magnificent facility.”

The first stage includes three learning hubs, one for year 7/8s, one for year 9/10s, and one for year 11-13 students. There is also a creativity and innovation hub which includes arts, cooking, and workshop spaces, and a new auditorium.

French said the students are excited about the new spaces, with some volunteering part of the holidays to help move equipment into the new buildings.

The first students arriving at the college on Monday. Photo: Daniel Alvey

There is still no word on when the work on the next stage will start, with funding yet to be approved.

“We’re going to be pushing really hard for the next stage of the build.”

The next stage includes new admin and student support spaces, whare, and renewed gymnasium and canteen.

Ministry of Education southern regional infrastructure manager Simon Cruickshank said no decision has been made yet on the timing of funding for the next stage of the college’s redevelopment.

“The redevelopment is proceeding as planned, and the Ministry remains committed to completing all the stages of the project,” he said.

“We will inform the school as soon as we have a decision.”

The school is also fundraising about $900,000 to fund the fit-out of the new classrooms.

The school does have space for roll growth classrooms to be added in the future as Leeston’s population increases.

French said the school has a roll of about 580 but said he is getting about four new students a week as new homes are completed.