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Daniel Alvey
daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

SelwynJuly 19

Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP

A Selwyn councillor is making a bid to be the district's next MP.
Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP
Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP
SelwynJuly 15

Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'

A huge residential development being planned for fast growing Rolleston could breach the town's historically defined eastern boundary.
Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'
Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'
SelwynJuly 15

Bouncers charged over pub assault

Two bouncers have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that was filmed outside a Canterbury hotel in May.
Bouncers charged over pub assault
Bouncers charged over pub assault
SelwynJuly 15

Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation

Selwyn District Council has not ruled out joining Christchurch in a merger after district councillors opted on Wednesday to further investigate three options.
Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation
Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation
NationalJuly 14

Fire chief warns of more crashes at intersections

A Canterbury fire chief believes the number of crashes at the Selwyn district’s intersections will increase.
Fire chief warns of more crashes at intersections
Fire chief warns of more crashes at intersections
SelwynJuly 13

Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief

A Canterbury fire chief believes the number of crashes at the Selwyn district’s intersections will increase.
Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief
Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief
SelwynJuly 13

Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end

Former Selwyn mayor Kelvin Coe has been remembered as a generous leader who always went above and beyond for his community.
Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end
Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end
SelwynJuly 13

A track for the whole community

A new Canterbury bike track will give children – and the wider community – a chance to learn how to ride.
A track for the whole community
A track for the whole community
SelwynJuly 13

Rates savings come at library's expense

Library users may notice fewer programmes and exhibitions this year as the Selwyn District Council looks to save money.
Rates savings come at library's expense
Rates savings come at library's expense
SelwynJuly 2

Lower Huts bach owners in fight for their survival

Another Canterbury lakeside settlement has started a fight to stay.
Lower Huts bach owners in fight for their survival
Lower Huts bach owners in fight for their survival