Investigations are under way into the cause of an early morning house fire in Rolleston.

Fire crews from Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigade and Burnham Camp were called to the Chris Dr home at 5.07am, backed by Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade and Wigram.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the home was “well ablaze” when firefighters arrived.

“Initially there was concern around whether all persons were accounted for and after a search and rescue [operation] it was confirmed all persons were accounted for,” the spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Rolleston, Burnham, Lincoln and Wigram responded to the fire. Photo: Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade

Fire crews departed the scene at about 7.30am.

While the exact cause is still being investigated, it is not being treated as suspicious.

Neighbour Sachin Sharma woke to the fire trucks arriving.

He described the scene as “scary” with smoke coming from the house.

It is understood the occupants of the home have only moved in the last two to three weeks, following the house being sold on July 2.

Sharma has lived in his house for about five years and said the two homes were built at the same time.