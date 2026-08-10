New data shows safety upgrades have slowed traffic at a busy Canterbury pedestrian crossing.

After centre refuge islands were installed at the pedestrian crossing on Springs Rd in Prebbleton, the Selwyn District Council monitored vehicle speeds over a week.

The data showed average weekday speeds of about 33km/h and weekend averages of about 36km/h, both below the 40km/h speed limit.

The results have given confidence to resident Jenny Adams, who launched a petition last year calling for safety upgrades at the crossing.

“Based on this, we as a community can be confident the crossing is now performing safely, and we don’t need to pursue any further changes through the Annual Plan process,” she said.

“The pedestrian refuge island and associated increase in signage have done exactly what they needed to do,” Adams said, adding it has slowed vehicles, improved visibility, and made crossing much safer.

While Adams said the crossing is now working well, there are still concerns about the nearby digital billboard and the effect it may have on pedestrian safety.

The Springs Rd crossing before it was upgraded. Photo: Supplied

She said discussions with the council about the billboard and its proximity to the crossing are ongoing.

Adams thanked the community for its support, including the 1160 people who signed the petition that prompted the council to act.

She also thanked the council’s roading team for completing the work.

“This has been a genuinely community‑driven, data-centric safety upgrade, and it’s great to see the final outcome now confirmed.”

Before the pedestrian refuge islands were installed, a council report in February said on-site observations had indicated a significant proportion of drivers were travelling well above the posted 40km/h speed limit.