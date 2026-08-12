Rolleston’s new after-hours medical service has proved so popular it reached capacity during its opening weekend.

About 100 people visited the clinic, operated by Phoenix Healthcare, on Saturday and Sunday, with 60 patients treated.

Phoenix Healthcare executive lead of operational growth and integration, Raghav Shekhawat, was pleased with how the first weekend went.

“Although the level of demand and, particularly, the acuity of some presentations was materially higher than we had anticipated for the first weekend,” Shekhawat said.

The clinic offers walk-in urgent care from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said the new service reflected years of advocacy, planning and investment to improve access to healthcare closer to home.

“I want to acknowledge the foresight of former councillors who recognised that a rapidly growing district needed better local health infrastructure and invested in making Toka Hāpai (Selwyn Health Hub)a reality.

“At the time, it was a bold investment, but today we’re seeing the benefits.”