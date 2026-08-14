More remote building inspections may be on the way as the Selwyn District Council struggles to keep up with the area’s housing growth.

Remote inspections use digital tools like live video or photos so building authorities can check compliance from the office .

From March to the end of June, the council completed 1600-1900 building inspections a month, up from 1000-1400 a month between July last year and February.

Legally, the council is required to complete at least 80% of building inspections within three working days. The current average wait time is 12 working days.

Council head of building Vanessa Mitchell said current data showed the council was achieving 91% compliance, but the figure was inaccurate because of the way inspections were being booked.

Until recently, council customer services staff had been telling builders when the next booking was available rather than asking what date they wanted an inspection.

This meant the council was measuring compliance from a date after the builder had actually requested the inspection.

“We’ve sent some new instructions to the customer services team, so when a customer rings, you need to ask what date they need the inspection for — that has to be the request date,” she said.

“Over the coming months, that reporting data will tell us what the real number is because I can tell you now it is going to be a lot more than 90%.”

Mitchell said demand had also increased during public holidays and because of staffing shortages across the industry.

The council currently employs 12 building inspectors, including three dedicated to commercial inspections. It has also recruited an additional senior inspector and continues to use a contractor when needed to help meet demand.

The council also has a waiting-list system, but Mitchell said builders were often not ready for inspections when staff tried to fill gaps.

One option being considered is carrying out more remote inspections through the council’s professional partnership programme.

“It’s been slow to get uptake; we are averaging about five inspections a day,” she said.

Mitchell said uptake had mainly been from drainlayers, with remote inspections allowing them to lay and cover drains on the same day.

“We ran an event for brick and block layers to try and get them on board, and we’re hoping it will show dividends.”

However, the prospect of more remote inspections has councillor Samuel Wilshire concerned.

​Samuel Wilshire

Wilshire has been involved in the building industry for about 18 years and has owned his own company since 2019.

“With the example of brick, at half-height inspection you can’t really tell from a grainy photo that the brick ties are at every lift and that weep holes are clear, so I’m a little bit sceptical,” he said.

Mitchell said tradespeople had to be pre-approved for remote inspections and have a good history with the council.

Subcommittee chair Bruce Gemmell said there could be an opportunity for the council to become an industry leader.

He said the council could investigate live-video remote inspections, which could reduce travel time for inspectors.