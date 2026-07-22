Police have arrested a teenager in relation to a ram raid at a Christchurch dairy in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A car was used to smash through the metal security gate and front entrance of Gopals Dairy on Main South Rd, Hornby, about 2.50am.

A police spokesperson said at the time it is believed cigarettes were targeted in the ram raid.

The damage at Gopals Dairy. Photo: Facebook

The alleged offenders then fled the scene in another vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Riccarton.

Photos of the incident were shared on social media, showing the vehicle inside the store, surrounded by shattered glass and debris.

Gopals Dairy on Main South Rd. Photo: Facebook

Police said on Thursday a 17-year-old male has been located and arrested in relation to the alleged ram raid.

He was due to appear in the Youth Court on Thursday facing burglary and vehicle theft charges.

The dairy was one of two businesses targeted on Wednesday morning.

A liquor store on Edgeware Rd was also broken into and police are investigating whether the incidents were linked.

If you have information about the incidents that could help police, call 105 or go to 105.police.govt.nz and use reference number 260722/4338.

-Allied Media