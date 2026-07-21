Two Christchurch businesses were broken into early on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a ram raid on Main South Rd, Hornby, after a vehicle was used to get into a premises about 2.50am.

A spokesperson said it is believed cigarettes were targeted in the ram raid.

The offenders then fled the scene in another vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Riccarton.

Earlier this morning about 2.20am another business was broken into on Edgeware Rd.

Police said alcohol and cigarettes were targeted before the offenders left in a vehicle.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

If you have information that could help police, call 105or got to 105.police.govt.nz and use reference number 260722/4338.

-Allied Media