WesleyCare: Always a caring and friendly environment

WesleyCare provides the very best care to people needing to transition from living in their own home to a more comprehensive support environment.Our focus is on meeting the uniquesupport needs of residents.

WesleyCare residents have described the home as “a kind and friendly environment.” For our experienced staff, providing compassionate care, maintaining the dignity of residents, and promoting social connection are priorities.

The home is modern, with an extensive redevelopment project completed in 2017, offering 108 rooms with hospital, rest home and palliative level care available. The completed building looks out on a grassed courtyard and garden in the centre.

WesleyCare has a low staff turnover, meaning a stable and friendly team.

We take pride in our high staff to resident ratios and residents can expect to receive the assistance they need from a committed, professional and caring team. Nursing support is available 24 hours a day.