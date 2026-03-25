iWellness: Pelvic restoration. Supporting bladder, bowel and pelvic health

Pelvic health is something many people experience changes in, yet it’s rarely discussed openly. After childbirth, during menopause, following prostate surgery, or simply with age, the pelvic floor muscles can weaken. This may lead to urinary or bowel incontinence, reduced muscle support, and changes in comfort, circulation and confidence. While common, these issues can significantly affect daily life and overall wellbeing for both women and men.

At iWellness in Christchurch, we support clients in strengthening their pelvic floor to help restore control, comfort, and confidence. The Emsella Chair is a non-invasive treatment that uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to stimulate deep pelvic floor muscles. In a single 28-minute session, it delivers the equivalent of around 11,000 Kegel contractions, helping retrain and strengthen muscles that are often difficult to activate through exercise alone.

A stronger pelvic floor can improve bladder and bowel control, helping reduce episodes of urinary leakage, urgency, or bowel incontinence. Many clients also notice improved pelvic support and greater confidence during everyday activities such as exercise, lifting, or simply enjoying daily life without worry.

Beyond strengthening the muscles, the treatment supports improved circulation and muscle tone in the pelvic region. Increased blood flow helps promote tissue health and resilience, contributing to overall pelvic wellbeing.

Treatments are completed fully clothed, require no downtime, and can easily fit into busy schedules.

Strengthening the pelvic floor can be a simple step toward better bladder and bowel control, improved comfort, and greater confidence in everyday life.