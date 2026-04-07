Stay Independent, Connected and Confident with Driving Miss Daisy

As we get older, staying independent, active and connected becomes vital for our wellbeing. Yet transport can be a real challenge. New independent research commissioned by Driving Miss Daisy, The Value of Companion Transport Services (Bridget Doran, 2025), highlights just how important safe, supported transport is for older adults and people with limited mobility.

Unlike a standard taxi, companion transport is place-to-place. A trained driver meets you inside your home or facility, assists you to the vehicle, accompanies you to your destination and ensures you are safely where you need to be. The research confirms that this approach reduces the risk of falls, decreases anxiety and provides a trusted, dignified experience throughout the journey. Passengers also report feeling more confident, more socially connected and more able to participate in everyday life.

The research also highlights the broader benefits. Many essential trips simply would not happen without this level of support - from medical appointments to shopping and social outings. Missed medical appointments alone cost New Zealand millions each year, and safe, reliable transport helps prevent this.

“This independent research is wonderful confirmation of what we have seen every day for more than 15 years,” says Driving Miss Daisy co-founder Melanie Harper. “We have always known, anecdotally, how much difference our service makes to people’s lives. Now we have strong evidence to back it up, and it reinforces the importance of helping people remain independent, connected and in control.”

For those wanting to stay active and engaged, Driving Miss Daisy offers a friendly, reliable and reassuring way to keep moving with confidence. Read the full research report here: www.drivingmissdaisy.co.nz