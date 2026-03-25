Chatswood Retirement Village: Your home for comfort, community and care

Situated in the heart of Opawa, Chatswood Retirement Village offers so much more than just a place to live. The boutique, family-run retirement village is a thriving community, built on comfort, support, and a vibrant way of living that will quickly feel just like home.

Whether you plan on spending your retirement relaxing and slowing down, or getting round to all the things you never had time for while working and raising a family, Chatswood Retirement Village is the place for you to make the most of it.

Throughout the week, you can look forward to quizzes, dances, indoors bowls, card games, or head along to the ever-popular happy hour.

There’s also a hairdressing and beauty salon within the village, so you can soak up some well-earned ‘me time’, as well as regular exercise classes to keep you feeling your best. Of course, family and friends are welcome to visit and will love the warm and friendly atmosphere.

Thanks to its boutique size, Chatswood Retirement Village is a place where connections are made; where neighbours quickly become friends; and where staff can take the time to foster genuine relationships and understand each individual resident.

The purpose-built retirement village provides the full continuum of care, from assisted living in beautiful apartments or studios through to rest home and hospital care with the friendly and professional team offering decades of experience.

The on-site premium care suites provide a unique blend of independence and support, whatever your needs. Each modern studio comes with an open-plan living room and kitchenette, en-suite, and a private patio with garden views. You’ll also benefit from your own telephone and Sky TV, as well as a round-the-clock nurse call system, so you and your loved ones will have complete peace of mind.

By choosing a care suite, you can stay in one room for the life of your care cycle, even if your needs change, allowing you to stay in the place you love with the support you need. This flexibility means residents can confidently plan for their future, knowing they can remain within the same community and receive the same high-level of care. There’s also the option to remain close to your partner or spouse, if they are also living at Chatswood. If you’re considering life in a retirement village, then Chatswood welcomes you to come and visit and see for yourself all that’s on offer to find out if it’s the right fit for you.

Chatswood Retirement Village is situated at 60 Hawford Road, Christchurch, 8023. To find out more, visit www.chatswoodretirement.co.nz

or call (03) 332 7323.