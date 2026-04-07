Specialist care close to home - How Intus is supporting better health across the South Island

When it comes to specialist healthcare, knowing you are in safe, experienced hands can make all the difference. At Intus, we stand apart. We are determined to make our care approachable and accessible. Getting advice from a specialist should not be difficult or intimidating. Our team is here to support you through every step of your healthcare journey. Intus is proud to support our community locally in Canterbury, while our wider network extends access to specialist services south into Dunedin, Queenstown and Wānaka.

Across all locations, our focus remains the same - delivering high-quality, specialist healthcare focused on you. We support people with concerns relating to digestive health, colorectal conditions, pelvic floor issues, general surgery, gastroenterology, and endoscopy – specifically gastroscopy and colonoscopy.

The Intus specialists are all internationally recognised and work closely with each other across our regions. What makes Intus different is the way we work with you and deliver care. From your first phone call to your discharge appointment, you are supported by a professional team focused on providing timely specialist assessment, treatment, and ongoing allied care. Long waits and uncertainty can add unnecessary stress, which is why we prioritise efficient pathways and clear communication at every stage.

Intus is well known for its collaborative, multidisciplinary approach. Colorectal and general surgeons work closely with gastroenterologists and nutritionists, ensuring that you receive broad, comprehensive support tailored to your individual needs. Your care is coordinated within one trusted team. This means that if a colonoscopy or gastroscopy identifies a condition requiring medical or surgical management, the next steps are seamless and carefully planned with you and the other specialists needed.

Our Christchurch team has particular expertise in pelvic floor conditions, an area of health that many people find difficult to discuss. Symptoms such as incontinence, rectal prolapse constipation, and obstructed defaecation can have a profound impact on daily life. We address these problems with you sensitively and discreetly, with thorough assessment and access to both medical and surgical treatment options where appropriate.

Our Christchurch gastroenterology team continues to grow, further strengthening the depth of specialist digestive care available in the region. Dr Thomas Herregods and Dr Patricia Henry have recently joined the clinic, bringing international expertise across complex oesophageal disorders, bowel cancer screening, liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome and obesity medicine. The combined experience of our team ensures patients can access comprehensive assessment and management within one integrated service.

In addition to our endoscopy and gastroenterology services, Intus Christchurch offers advanced robotic colorectal surgery as part of our specialist programme. Led by Associate Professor Craig Lynch and Associate Professor Stephen Pillinger, both internationally renowned in their field and bringing a wealth of experience to this service. Robotic technology provides enhanced precision, allowing procedures to be performed minimally invasively and supporting improved recovery and outcomes.

Intus works closely with local GPs throughout Canterbury, creating a strong partnership between primary and specialist care. This collaboration supports clear communication, shared care planning and coordinated follow-up, ensuring patients experience continuity at every stage. Referrals from GPs are welcomed, and patients are also able to self-refer, allowing timely access to specialist advice.

If you are considering a colonoscopy, gastroscopy or seeking expert input for digestive or pelvic floor concerns, Intus provides direct access to experienced clinicians within a discreet and supportive environment.

With advanced technology and a collaborative team under one roof, you can be confident you are receiving comprehensive specialist care close to home.