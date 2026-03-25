Better Denture: Let Better Denture give you a reason to smile

Christchurch residents who are looking for comfort, quality and confidence when it comes to their dentures have just been given a new reason to smile, as Better Denture has opened up a second clinic.

Better Denture has been giving high-quality and trusted care to its patients from its Hornby clinic for years, and now it’s up and running at Avonhead Dental on Grahams Road making expert denture care more accessible than ever.

The new clinic will allow Better Denture the chance to restore not just patients’ smiles but also their quality of life, thanks to its combination of expert clinical care combined with genuine patient care.

As a patient at Better Denture, you’ll receive a truly tailored approach to your care with each set of dentures custom designed to suit your individual facial features, bite, and lifestyle, and you’ll be guided through each and every step of the process, so you’ll feel comfortable and confident throughout.

There’s a full range of services on offer, covering everything from full and partial dentures to denture repairs and relines, as well as replacements for older or uncomfortable dentures.

Both the Hornby and new Avonhead clinic are equipped with top-of-the-range modern technology and led by professionals with years of experience, so you know you and your smile are in safe hands.

With the opening of its new clinic, Better Denture is now welcoming new patients from across Christchurch - whether it’s time for your first set of dentures, an upgrade on an older pair, or a repair, Better Denture can help and offers free no-obligation consultations.

Visit Better Denture at

62 Grahams Road, Avonhead or

6 Brynley Street, Hornby. Alternatively, you can call the Avonhead clinic on 03-358-4169, the Hornby clinic on 03-349-5050 or head to www.betterdenture.co.nz to find out more.