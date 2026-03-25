HairMantra: Confidence restored at HairMantra

Hair loss is often thought of as a condition that mainly affects men, but many women experience it as well and it can have a huge impact on confidence and self-image.

One of the most common causes is female pattern baldness, a condition that leads to gradual thinning of the hair.

Thankfully, women in Christchurch who are living with hair loss can visit HairMantra for effective solutions and professional hair restoration support.

HairMantra is led by certified trichologist Dr Padmaja Redekar, South Island’s only member of the International Association of Trichologist (IAT), Australia, who has more than a decade of experience as a hair and scalp specialist.

Your treatment journey will start with a full and thorough consultation with Dr Padmaja who will listen to your concerns and then will be able to recommend a full treatment plan, which could include microneedling, low level lasers, supplements or topical products.

As well as female pattern baldness, HairMantra offers a full range of hair and scalp services, including hair follicle analysis, premature greying, and alopecia treatment.