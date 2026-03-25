Hear Again: Trusted independent hearing care

At Hear Again, we’re proud to provide trusted, independent hearing care to the community from our clinic in Hornby.

Since opening in 2017, our goal has been simple: to help people reconnect with the sounds that matter most and improve their everyday quality of life.

Our experienced team offers a full range of professional hearing services, including comprehensive hearing tests, ear wax removal, hearing aid fittings and servicing, and ongoing support for managing hearing health. Because we’re an independent clinic, we’re not tied to any single hearing aid manufacturer.

This means we can recommend the most suitable hearing solutions based on your individual hearing needs, lifestyle, and budget.

Our purpose-built clinic at The Hub in Hornby provides a welcoming and comfortable environment where you can receive expert care close to home. We take the time to listen, understand your concerns, and guide you through the best options available so you feel confident about your hearing care.

We understand that hearing plays an important role in staying connected with family, friends, and the world around you. That’s why our approach is always personal, supportive, and focused on finding solutions that genuinely make a difference.

Whether you’re noticing changes in your hearing, experiencing blocked ears, or simply want professional advice, our friendly team is here to help. We also offer free, no-obligation hearing checks, making it easy to take the first step toward better hearing.