$10k to have dinner with the prime minister in Christchurch

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a cooking demonstration at Fonterra's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, last year. Photo: RNZ / Giles Dexter

Anyone with a spare $10,000 can buy a chance to eat dinner with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Christchurch Town Hall next month.

That is how much it will cost for a seat at the most expensive "platinum" table where Luxon will be sitting during the National Party's 'Mainland Dinner' fundraiser.

The dinner will be hosted by party president Sylvia Wood, the New Zealand Herald reported.

A spot at one of the "silver" tier tables starts from $5000. A "gold" tier ticket will get you a seat at a table with a National Party Cabinet minister for $8000.

The Mainland Dinner invitation. Image: Supplied

The National Cabinet ministers at the event will include Finance Minister Nicola Willis, Health Minister Simeon Brown, Education Minister Erica Stanford, Social Development Minister Louise Upston, Police Minister Mark Mitchell and outgoing Defence Minister Judith Collins.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Women’s Minister Nicola Grigg will also be there.

A National Party spokesperson told the Herald: "National is holding a campaign fundraising dinner with MPs in their capacity as leader and spokespeople.

"This is typical of fundraising undertaken by many political parties."