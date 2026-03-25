Price of fuel keeps drivers off roads

Photo: ODT Files

Rising fuel prices appear to be keeping some travellers off the roads in the main centres.

Simplicity chief economist Shamubeel Eaqub helped RNZ compile NZ Transport Agency data showing traffic at sites throughout the country.

It shows Auckland's light vehicle traffic numbers are down 2.2 percent and Wellington 4.5 percent.

Christchurch's are up and heavy vehicle activity is also up across the country.

"Essentially what we are seeing in the very latest data from Auckland and Wellington is the volume of car driving has come off a bit, and that suggests that people are responding to the increase in prices and the uncertainty around fuel supply."

He said that was a trend that was likely to continue.

"I think prices have risen even more since then and high prices discourage people from driving, so it's not surprising."

He said the early shift was likely to be among people who were able to choose to work from home but some people would find that difficult.

"We remember back during Covid, those people who were essential workers still had to come to work. Back then it was about exposure to virus, now it's about exposure to cost."

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said it would take time to show the trend in the data.

"Some people will still be burning through the remaining fuel they might have purchased beforehand.

"I think it's more one of those things that, given we have heard of a high level of public transport use, it does seem like there are some early suggestions that people are moving their sort of transport means and methods.

"But I think probably too early to make it definitive that you're seeing an absolute switch in activity."

AA spokesperson Terry Collins said he had noticed an increase in public transport use.

"The train to Greytown last week was chocka with 56 standing."

At Gaspy, founder Mike Newton said he had heard from a number of people who were driving less or switching to cycling.

"People are definitely looking for alternatives."

People who were able to work from home were likely to be doing so more often, he said.

But he said the drop in crude oil prices in recent days should help to stop prices from increasing as quickly.

"There's so much uncertainty ... I'm not sure we'll see a drop but we might see the price levelling."