Family's cancer treatment fundraiser reaches milestone

The money raised via Givealittle will go towards Henri Kerr’s cancer treatment and help support Kerr, Sheehan and their three-year old daughter Noa. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch couple have reached a significant milestone in their bid to pay for a drug to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Henri Kerr and Anna Sheehan from Heathcote Valley had raised almost $55,300 on Thursday afternoon through a Givealittle page, which will go towards Kerr’s chemotherapy treatment, bevacizumab.

The page was set up about a month ago by friends and family, with a goal of raising $50,000 to support Kerr, Sheehan, and their three-year-old daughter, Noa.

Said Sheehan: “It’s floored us, it felt like such an ambitious, unreachable goal when they first put it up, the fact it’s above that and it’s happened so quickly just gives us so many choices and options.”

The fundraising effort was first covered by The Star last month, when the total had reached about $25,000.

“It’s obviously made such a huge difference to us and I know so many of the donations have come from people in the community who have read that,” she said.

The money raised is enough to keep Kerr on the drug for a whole year, and with Sheehan’s full-time salary, it could last for another two years, she said.

“It just means for that part of what we’re doing, we don’t have to worry about.”

Anna Sheehan.

Since starting the drug at the beginning of the year, Kerr is now off the powerful steroid dexamethasone entirely.

“It means he can sleep and is getting more rest,” Sheehan said.

He will have a CT scan at the end of the month to show the impact of the drug, which helps slow tumour growth.

Bevacizumab is not funded in New Zealand by Pharmac for brain cancer and costs Kerr $2,682 every three weeks.

Eighteen months ago, a large tumour was found on Kerr’s left parietal lobe.

“We were just so shocked, a large tumour was the last thing I thought. It felt like being hit by a bus,” Sheehan said.

Two days later, the tumour was removed and further tests revealed it was a highly aggressive and fast-growing primary brain tumour.

Late last year, an MRI scan showed another tumour and radionecrosis from radiation therapy.

Surgeons removed a large amount of treatment effect and a small tumour, after which doctors recommended Kerr start bevacizumab.

Their friends have also organised a sold-out concert next Friday at The Loons, Lyttelton, to continue fundraising for Kerr’s treatment.