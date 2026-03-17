Serious crash leaves SH1 closed north of Waipara

A major stretch of SH1 is closed following a crash. Image: NZTA

A crash has closed a stretch of State Highway 1 in North Canterbury between Christchurch and Kaikoura.

The crash earlier occurred on Tuesday between Ethelton Road and Darrochs Road near Gore Bay.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said drivers should expect delays and consider avoiding travel through the area.

"SCU (Serious Crash Unit) will be attending the scene and their investigations can take several hours. Consider an alternative route."