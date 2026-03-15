Cheese recalled after Listeria concerns

The 200-gram packet of Emborg Emmentaler cheese that is the subject of the recall. Photo: supplied

A batch of cheese from Goodfood Group Limited is being recalled because of the possible presence of Listeria.

Food Safety says the affected product is a 200-gram packet of Emborg Emmentaler cheese with a best before date of 5 November.

It was imported from Germany and sold at supermarkets across the country.

People are being advised to return the cheese to its place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

Food Safety said there had been no reports of illness.