Thousands cross the FreshChoice City2Surf finish line

Thousands of people hit the pavement in Christchurch on Sunday for the FreshChoice City2Surf fun run.

The 6km and 12km courses started at Porritt Park and Latimer Square, then followed the City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River to the finish line at Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton.

The weather was perfect with 20 deg C for the event, which partnered with Hato Hone St John as its official charity this year.

Dozens of prizes were given away and there were some exciting new features on the course. Among them were archways that read a chip in your bib as you ran under them and showed a prize which could be collected at the finish line.

One runner thought they had taken the long route after crossing the finish line.

"Not entirely sure how I managed to run 13.5km in a 12km event… but hey, we’ll count it as bonus training."

Bailey Wells from Fire and Emergency NZ was "so proud of team FireCom who have not only picked up this whole running thing amazingly BUT have also withstood my constant run club harassment (bullying) like champs".

"Fittest ComCen in the history of ComCen I reckon. Few who couldn't make it due to illness, injury and overtime but we'll see you at the next one! We're making team t-shirts now," Wells said.

A Trailblazers team member said it was a "fun morning, connecting with others and pushing our limits to build some resilience".

"We threw this one together rather last minute but our rangatahi did so well.

"A great little test in our build up to @runakaroa.

"Fab to see so many community organisations there including @homeandfamilychch."

All entrants received a Celsius drink and a medal at the finish line.

The live entertainment and prizegiving got under way at noon.

Photo: Jennifer Chen

Jennifer Chen was happy to finish the 12km track.

"So proud of us! What a great day, great effort, and great vibes all the way to the finish," she said.

The Morgans "absolutely crushed the 12km City2Surf".

"We both beat our times from last year, and Lisa snagged her first ever medal!"

Hamish Campbell for Ilam arrived on course early.

"Wonderful to see the turnout for the @city2surf_christchurch today!

"It's a great way to get active and enjoy our great city."

The first City2Surf was held back in 1975, when the route went from Cathedral Square to QEII Park.

Congratulations to everyone who took part and helped organise the 2026 event.