Person dies after falling on track

A person has died following a fall on the Skyline Track in the Wānaka area.
A police spokesman said emergency services were notified of the incident about 2.50pm on Tuesday.
"The person was located deceased, and was recovered by a helicopter."
The death would be referred to the coroner, he said.
The Wānaka Skyline Track is a 23km end-to-end hike up and over both Mt Alpha and Mt Roy, on the western side of Lake Wānaka.