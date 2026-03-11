Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Person dies after falling on track

    By John Lewis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A person has died following a fall on the Skyline Track in the Wānaka area.

    A police spokesman said emergency services were notified of the incident about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

    "The person was located deceased, and was recovered by a helicopter."

    The death would be referred to the coroner, he said.

    The Wānaka Skyline Track is a 23km end-to-end hike up and over both Mt Alpha and Mt Roy, on the western side of Lake Wānaka.

    Otago Daily Times