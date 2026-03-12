Appeal for sightings of stolen Fairmont

The 1971 white Ford Fairmont, registration FW8797, is believed to be in the Christchurch area. Photo: Police

An appeal has been made for information about the theft of a classic 1971 white Ford Fairmont which may be in the Christchurch area.

The Fairmont, registration FW8797, is believed to have been stolen from a residential property on Maitland Street in Gore between Wednesday, March 4, and Saturday, March 7.

"Following initial enquiries into the incident, police believe the vehicle may be in the Christchurch area," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Photo: Police

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Ford Fairmont in the Gore or Christchurch areas following Wednesday 4 March.

"If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage of the Ford Fairmont, please contact police on 105 online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by phone.

"Please use the reference number 260307/4656."

