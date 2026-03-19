Cancer setback for 8-year-old 'trooper' lands him back in Christchurch Hospital

Dunedin boy Noah Dobier has begun a new round of treatment after previously diagnosed and treated acute lymphoblastic leukaemia returned. An upcoming fundraiser aims to support him and his family. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Just one year after ringing a bell marking the end of his cancer treatment, Noah Dobier, is facing more aggressive intervention to rid him of the disease, which has returned with a vengeance.

The Balaclava School "trooper" was rushed to Christchurch Hospital last month, where doctors discovered a combined leukaemia relapse — cancer in his bone marrow and spinal fluid.

Now Noah, 8, and his family — parents Elise and Chris and younger siblings Maisie, 3, and Hudson, 6 — are planning for at least six months’ intense treatment at Christchurch Hospital.

"We just felt really overwhelmed and devastated ... this time it’s a lot more aggressive," Mrs Dobier said.

"It just takes you out at the knees, really. Your whole wee world’s just carrying on and then — bang.

"We were just getting back into life."

In October 2022, then 5-year-old Noah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

After two and a-half years between Dunedin and Christchurch Hospitals, he rang "the bell" at the child haematology and oncology centre at Christchurch Hospital on February 28 last year, marking the end of his treatment.

Dunedin eight-year-old Noah Dobier (second from left) has begun a new round of treatment after previously diagnosed and treated acute lymphoblastic leukemia returned. An upcoming fundraiser aims to support him and his family (from left) Elise, Maisie, 3, Hudson, 6, and Chris. Photo: Supplied

However, one year later, Noah was back in hospital, airlifted to Christchurch on February 19 for tests that revealed the cancer had returned.

"They call it a combined [leukaemia] relapse because it’s in his bone marrow and his spinal fluid," Mrs Dobier said.

The diagnosis was devastating — Noah had already spent so much of his short life fighting illness, she said.

Being sick for a second time, particularly Noah’s reduced mobility, was hard on the sporty boy who missed his mates.

"All the boys are starting to sign up for rugby ... because he’s older, he knows he can’t do that stuff now," Mrs Dobier said.

"He’s such a champ though. Man, he’s a trooper — he just charges on regardless.

"He’s pretty amazing."

At least six months’ treatment were expected in Christchurch — including chemotherapy and cranial radiation, Mrs Dobier said.

She was with Noah in Christchurch most of the time while her husband stayed with their two younger children and continued work in Dunedin.

Test results due next week would determine if Noah was likely to require a stem cell transplant.

Mrs Dobier said throughout it all, support from friends, family and the Dunedin community had been incredible.

"Feeling all that love and support from down home is just so overwhelming."

A bingo night fundraiser would be held at the Green Island Rugby Club on April 8 to support the family, she said.

"We’ve got some pretty amazing friends that have gone ahead and done this for us, which is super generous and kind," Mrs Dobier said.

"When you’re stuck up here away from your whole community, just to know everyone’s behind you and thinking of you and praying ... is a pretty incredible feeling."

Questions, or offers of donations or sponsorship, on the bingo fundraiser can be directed to team.dobier2026@gmail.com.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz