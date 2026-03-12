'More crap piled on every day': Legal action over central city property occupied by squatters

download_-_2026-03-12t105311.502.png Good Samaritan Tauteave ‘Junior’ Sauaga hands Dan a food parcel. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Court action appears to be underway over a central city property occupied by squatters and a growing mountain of rubbish.

But Christchurch City Council is refusing to answer questions from The Star over whether it is behind the court action after ongoing complaints about the state of the property from neighbours.

The Star highlighted the Worcester St property three weeks ago, which has now attracted about 50 complaints about the squatters, rats and rubbish.

Since the article, the amount of rubbish has grown substantially.

Three weeks ago city council head of regulatory compliance, Tracey Weston, said the council did not have the power to move people on when they are on private property.

It is believed the owner of the property is based overseas.

“Council is continuing to investigate whether the conditions on site met the definition of a health nuisance,” Weston previously said.

She said the council was only able to take action within the scope of legislation it administers as set by central government.

“Such action may include issuing an order requiring a premises to be cleaned, serving a notice to repair, or applying to the court for an order to abate a health nuisance.

“The threshold for formal intervention is high.”

But on Tuesday, when more questions were posed by The Star, Weston said: “As this matter is currently before the court, we are unable to provide further comment.”

The house on the property was badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, and demolished last year after a fire in 2024.

After the quake, the house became a haven for squatters.

download_-_2026-03-12t110035.200.png Rubbish dumped on the Worcester St property. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

It was demolished and they began using a shed on the property.

Tony, who lives near the property, said he had complained to the city council recently.

He was concerned nothing was being done about the rubbish.

He was unaware court action was underway.

“It seems to be getting bigger and bigger, more crap piled on every day,” he told The Star.

“It looks like a tip, rubbish everywhere. But city council just say they don’t have any rights to go there without the owner’s permission.”

Another neighbour said he was “absolutely disgusted” at the state of it. He said there was a safety issue as well.

“None of us feel safe walking past it during the day, let alone at night.”

And another nearby resident Tauteave ‘Junior’ Sauaga who helps homeless in the central city has been providing food for those living on the property, “because they’re human beings,” he said.

He has been in the same situation to the people he helps. “I’ve seen how society treats these people.

“I’m just showing them how you should be treated.”

​ download_-_2026-03-12t104946.928.png Dan has built a wooden structure on the abandoned Worcester St property. Photo: Geoff Sloan

