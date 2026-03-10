Woman charged after dog killed 4-year-old boy

A woman has been charged with owning a dog that caused death to a person after the death of a child last year.

Four-year-old Timothy Tu'uaki Rolleston-Bryan died after a dog attack in Katikati in March 2025.

At the time of his death, a spokesperson for 4-year-old Tuapiro Marae Shaan Kingi said he was known as a "boisterous young boy, very playful, adventurous".

"He was a loving, young, happy-go-lucky boy."

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Flowerdew-Brown says a 35-year-old is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on March 16.