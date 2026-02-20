Talented all-rounder earns United States college scholarship

Flynn Holdem in action at striker for Nomads. Photo: Supplied

One of Canterbury’s promising young dual-code athletes has settled on football as his top sport – and will embark on a college scholarship in the United States later this year.

Flynn Holdem, 18, will join the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in August after having been a regular fixture in Nomads’ first team in the Southern League since he was 15.

Holdem has also played cricket for the Canterbury under 17 and under 19 sides and recently made his premier debut for Burnside West-University.

He said it had been a hard choice to now focus on football.

“I always knew that this kind of time, early February, would be the stage that I'd have to commit, because playing at a relatively high level with both sports is tough to keep up as well as working.

“I love playing both, and it's hard to give one of them up, especially after playing it most of your life. So I’m upset, but I think it’ll be the best for me just to focus on football for now.”

Holdem has become one of the top strikers in the Southern League, finishing as the fourth-top scorer last year with 12 as Nomads finished fifth, and made the final of the English Cup.

They had finished sixth and seventh in his previous seasons in the first team.

Holdem said he was looking forward to starting at UMBC, who play in the Division 1 America East Conference.

“I think my personal game suits what I’ve seen of the league, it’s very physical and high-paced, which I like.

“I want to experience that aspect of playing against guys my age as well, whereas playing in the Southern League, you’re playing against older guys.

“I’m not sure if it’s a little bit trickier, but it will be interesting to see what happens in that space.”

Flynn Holdem playing for the Canterbury under-19s. Photo: Supplied

The stateside move came about through former Nomads teammate James Pendrigh, who now works for college recruiting agency Wagner & Woolf.

“He (Pendrigh) got me in touch with the main guy, and we had a year of just simmering things out,” Holdem said.

“Then about halfway through last year, things started to get pretty serious with looking to go over.

“December, January was crunch time, I was having like five calls a week, it was a pretty full-on process, but I’m happy in the end that I went through them, they were really good.”

Holdem said he was sad to be leaving Nomads after coming through the club’s junior and youth teams to play for the first team.

But for now he is focused on trying to contribute in his final season at the club – for now.

“I love Nomads. I personally think it’s one of the best clubs out there just because of the culture and the quality,” he said.

“I just want to get fitter, stronger, faster, putting in the work and really committing where I can.

“I know I’m going to be tired and flat out, but I think just having fun, enjoying the last season for a while with the boys is important because it’s not going to be easy going over to America.”

The Southern League season starts on March 22. The draw is still to be finalised.