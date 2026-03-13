South Island regatta results boost confidence for Maadi

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cashmere High School cemented their reputation as a local powerhouse, claiming a school-record five gold medals and 10 overall at the weekend.
Rowing co-ordinator Adrian Riepen said the team showed huge promise ahead of the national competition.
“We’ve got 48 rowers in the squad this season, which is the highest ever, and I think what’s been great about it is that we can still deliver the quality.
“Our girls’ under 18 quad won for the third year in a row, that group have made their way through the programme and it’s cool to see them have success at that level, and to do it three times in a row isn’t easy because there’s a lot of talent out there.”
Coach James Armitage said getting results at the South Island regatta was nice, but the team had greater plans.
“It is just one step on the road to our ultimate goal of Maadi,” he said.
“But we're happy with where the girls are up to. It's an awesome squad of girls, they're all really enthusiastic and excited about the next couple of weeks.”
Riepen said he was looking forward to the national competition, though he expected a tough challenge for his rowers.
“You’ve got the whole North Island coming down, they’ll bring a lot of talent and some great rowers with them as well.
“At the end of the day, if kids can line up at the start of their race, show their skill set and have fun in their school colours, I think that's what makes me enjoy the week most.”
• The Maadi Cup runs from March 23-29 at Lake Ruataniwha.