South Island regatta results boost confidence for Maadi

Cashmere High School's under 18 girls' quad won their third consecutive South Island secondary schools title at the weekend. From left: Eleri Clare, Zoe Clarke, Millie Brooks, Reagan Kelly and Ivy O'Meagher (cox). PHOTO: ELIZABETH INGLIS PHOTOGRAPHY

After seeing huge success at the South Island secondary schools rowing championships, the Maadi Cup beckons for Christchurch’s top rowing schools.

Cashmere High School cemented their reputation as a local powerhouse, claiming a school-record five gold medals and 10 overall at the weekend.

Rowing co-ordinator Adrian Riepen said the team showed huge promise ahead of the national competition.

“We’ve got 48 rowers in the squad this season, which is the highest ever, and I think what’s been great about it is that we can still deliver the quality.

“Our girls’ under 18 quad won for the third year in a row, that group have made their way through the programme and it’s cool to see them have success at that level, and to do it three times in a row isn’t easy because there’s a lot of talent out there.”

Rangi Ruru's under 17 girls' four celebrate their victory at the South Island regatta. From left: Olivia Long, Phoebe Ensor, Sofia Harris, Toia Sheed + Phoebe Whyte (cox). PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cashmere were not the top Christchurch school at the regatta on Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel however, with Rangi Ruru Girls’ School coming home with eight medals.

Coach James Armitage said getting results at the South Island regatta was nice, but the team had greater plans.

“It is just one step on the road to our ultimate goal of Maadi,” he said.

“But we're happy with where the girls are up to. It's an awesome squad of girls, they're all really enthusiastic and excited about the next couple of weeks.”

Riepen said he was looking forward to the national competition, though he expected a tough challenge for his rowers.

“You’ve got the whole North Island coming down, they’ll bring a lot of talent and some great rowers with them as well.

“At the end of the day, if kids can line up at the start of their race, show their skill set and have fun in their school colours, I think that's what makes me enjoy the week most.”

• The Maadi Cup runs from March 23-29 at Lake Ruataniwha.​