Teen basketballer bound for Las Vegas

Sophie Braas will represent New Zealand at an under-17 tournament in Las Vegas. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Canterbury teenager Sophie Braas has been selected for a New Zealand under-17 girls basketball team to play a tournament in the bright lights of Las Vegas.

The 16-year-old was shortlisted for the team after being spotted on court by selectors for the New Zealand Storm, a club that selects players from all over the country.

The US tournament could lead to more opportunities as it is known for its college scouts.

And to get her there, a fundraising quiz night is planned at the Tinwald Rugby and Sport Recreation Club on March 21.

‘‘It’s always been a dream, so it’s crazy have it put into words,’’ she said, of the opportunity.

‘‘I’ve always wanted to play basketball in America and see the different style of how they play.’’

Sophie took up mini ball in her primary years, before basketball at high school.

Sophie in action for Canterbury. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Since then, she has competed at secondary schools’ tournaments, represented Mid Canterbury, and Canterbury, at age group levels.

And taken up coaching younger players to share her knowledge and love of the game.

Now in year 12, Sophie will trial for the Ashburton College senior A side which competes in Christchurch.

It follows a positive season last year in the senior B competition at Timaru.

She said she enjoys the social but competitive nature of basketball, its fast-paced action and working on court as part of a team.

‘‘I like the physical side of it, and how it needs different fitnesses.’’

Sophie, the youngest daughter of Chantelle and Alex Braas, trains five days a week, for two hours a session.

She is in charge of her own training schedule until the tournament.

She also plays netball and fits school and part-time work at an auto shop in to her busy schedule.

In the national side, Sophie said nine players, coached by Tyler Wilkinson, had been named in the girls team including one player from Cromwell and two from Waimate who she played against in the Timaru competition.

‘‘The July tournament will be followed by some sightseeing opportunities with the Grand Canyon, Santa Monica Pier and Disneyland on the programme.