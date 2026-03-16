Mama Hooch rapists' appeals fail

Danny (left) and Roberto Jaz were convicted in August 2023. Photo: Pool

Warning: This story deals with sexual violence.

Lengthy prison sentences for two of Christchurch's most prolific sex offenders have been upheld by a High Court judge.

Danny and Roberto Jaz were convicted in 2023 of 69 charges, including sexual assault, rape, stupefaction, disabling, sexual violation and indecent assault.

Roberto was jailed for 17 years, while older brother Danny was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in August of that year.

The case garnered international attention after details emerged showing how the brothers had systematically targeted young women at their family businesses over several years.

Many of their 23 victims were staff or patrons of the Mama Hooch bar in Colombo St or nearby restaurant Venuti.

The brothers were each sentenced to more than 16 years in jail, with non-parole periods of half their sentences.

At sentencing, Judge Paul Mabey told the pair the level of their offending was unprecedented in New Zealand.

"You helped yourself to young women with callous disregard for their rights and their dignity, their youth," Judge Mabey said.

The pair appealed the convictions, claiming that Judge Mabey was biased, made errors assessing evidence and breached their fair trial rights by refusing to allow closing submissions.

Danny Jaz also appealed his sentence on the basis he did not receive sufficient credit for pleading guilty.

At appeal, lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, told the court his clients did not get a fair hearing, which had led to a significant miscarriage of justice.

All appeals, except for three charges against Roberto Jaz for making an intimate visual recording, failed.

In his decision, which was reserved until today, Justice Cameron Mander dismissed the sentence appeal as without merit.

Despite the guilty plea, Danny Jaz showed "no remorse or acceptance of the harm he caused his victims", he said.

Thirteen of the 14 complainants associated with those charges were still required to attend court and give evidence about "distressing matters" because Jaz continued to deny other related charges of drugging and disabling those same women, he noted.

Justice Mander also dismissed both brothers' appeal of their conviction, with the exception of three "lesser" charges against Roberto Jaz of making an intimate visual recording, which were quashed.

However, his sentence - 17 years' imprisonment, with a minimum period of eight years and six months - remained unchanged.

The total starting points for Roberto's original sentences aggregated to 41 years, and the judge had already significantly reduced that to 17 years, Justice Mander said.

"When viewed overall, I do not consider the final 17-year sentence is required to be adjusted."

Justice Mander described the trial judge's decision to skip closing arguments as "unadvised" and demonstrating a "lack of procedural prudence", noting that the judge appeared to have become distracted by the need to prioritise the start of a second trial.

However, "an appellant must be able to demonstrate that, as a consequence of the error or irregularity, their trial was unfair", he said.

Where to get help

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.