One dead in Lindis Pass crash

A serious two-vehicle crash on the Lindis Pass has left one person dead and three others injured.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened between Old Faithful Rd and Omarama, near the Lindis Pass scenic lookout, about 12.20pm yesterday.

‘‘Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene.’’

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a first-response unit, an operations manager, one ambulance and two rescue helicopters — one from Queenstown and one from Dunedin — were sent to the scene.

However, the rescue helicopter from Dunedin was stood down on the way.

She said three others were injured in the crash.

One patient was in a moderate condition and was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital; a second patient was in a minor condition and was transported via road to Oamaru Hospital; and the third patient was also in a minor condition but was assessed and treated at the scene.

The police spokeswoman said the crash blocked the road and the pass was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. It reopened about 7pm.

Inquiries intro the crash were ongoing.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz