Police search for person who sent threatening message to school

Police say there is no information to suggest a threat made towards a Timaru school this week was credible. But they are still looking for the person who sent the message.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were alerted to the message containing a threat about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

"We will not detail the specifics of the threat, however, investigators are actively pursuing positive lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible for sending the message," Walker said in a statement.

"Officers are providing reassurance patrols in the area, and we are working closely with the school as the investigation progresses.

"At this time, we are unable to comment further, however, ask anyone with direct information to contact us.”

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call 105, visit 105.police.govt.nz or phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, and use file number 260310/5712.

-Allied Media