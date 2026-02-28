State Highway 8 reopens after serious crash

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) has reopened after being closed for several hours following a crash that left a person seriously injured early today.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the single-vehicle crash, near the Morven Hills River Bridge, about 4.20am.

In a statement, Police said one person sustained serious injuries "and was seen by ambulance services".

A section of the highway was closed almost all morning, but in an update about 11.50am NZTA advised that it had reopened.

Road users were advised to take care in the area.