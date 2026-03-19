Big search and rescue training exercise planned

The multi-agency search and rescue training exercise is taking place in Tekapo this week. Photo: File image

A large number of police, army and other emergency personnel in helicopters and boats are set to descend on a Canterbury lake township this weekend.

A multi-agency search and rescue training exercise called Operation Oasis is set to take place in the Tekapo area from Friday to Sunday.

The complex, multi-phase exercise is designed to test search techniques, field skills, and fatigue management in realistic conditions.

More than 200 search and rescue specialists from across Canterbury will be taking part in the exercise.

This will include personnel from the police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, Alpine Rescue Canterbury, Hato Hone St John, and the New Zealand Defence Force.

"Members of the public will see increased activity in the area, with use of helicopters, boats, and Search and Rescue personnel and equipment," a police spokesperson said.

"This is a planned, routine training exercise and the public should not be alarmed.

"We appreciate and thank the community for their understanding and support as our teams work to maintain and enhance their capability to respond to emergencies."