U-turn on water partnership entity

Deputy Mayor Rebecca Ryan.

Waitaki District Council is rejoining the Southern Waters partnership it ditched last year.

The council has announced it will team up with Central Otago, Clutha and Gore district councils to deliver drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services after its in-house water services plan was rejected by the Department of Internal Affairs.

The Mackenzie and Timaru District Councils were also expected to make a decision this week about joining the partnership.

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale said a large organisation would deliver clear benefits in efficiency and cost savings.

Tavendale said she was hopeful the other two councils would also join.

"Choosing a larger entity will deliver the best outcome for Waitaki," she said.

Deputy Mayor Rebecca Ryan said the decision to join Southern Waters was a leap of faith, "but not a blind leap".

"It makes sense from an affordability and sustainability perspective, and ultimately that is the biggest issue our community is facing," she said.

Councillor Frans Schlack said an in-house model was ultimately unsustainable.

"It would fail in the foreseeable future in terms of water services compliance and charges to Waitaki's water customers.

"The establishment of a six-district CCO will be ... the most economical long-term water service delivery option for our district," he said.

Waitaki District Council said it was continuing a review of the condition of its water assets ordered by the Department of Internal Affairs.

It would submit its plan to be part of a joint water entity by the deadline of 30 June 2026, a council spokesperson said.

In a statement shared on the council website on Tuesday, councillor Sven Thelning warned ratepayers should still be aware of massive rates rises ahead.

"It wouldn't have mattered even if we'd gone in-house, or whatever option we picked. It's going to hurt," Thelning said.

"There's a lot of work needing done out there, and it's going to cost - and your elected council no longer has the ability to kick the can down the road, which is how we've got here. We should have better asset management over time, to prevent this happening again."