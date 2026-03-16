Free groceries for City2Surf participants

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The new prize archways along the route of Canterbury's longest running fun run, the FreshChoice City2Surf, proved to be a big hit on Sunday.
The FreshChoice archways featured an LCD displays showing grocery items which were recorded on an electronic chip in each participant's numbered bib as they passed underneath.
The grocery items were then collected from the FreshChoice checkout station at the finish line.
The route again followed the City to Sea Pathway alongside the Avon River to the finish line at Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton.
All entrants received a Celsius drink and a participant's medal at the finish line.
FreshChoice City2Surf manager Steve McCaughan said he believed this year's annual event was the biggest since the earthquakes.
"It was great to see so many people enjoying the day. Entertainment along the course and other activations proved a big hit."
The event partnered with Hato Hone St John as its official charity this year.