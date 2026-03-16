Free groceries for City2Surf participants

The new prize archways along the route of Canterbury's longest running fun run, the FreshChoice City2Surf, proved to be a big hit on Sunday.

The FreshChoice archways featured an LCD displays showing grocery items which were recorded on an electronic chip in each participant's numbered bib as they passed underneath.

The grocery items were then collected from the FreshChoice checkout station at the finish line.

Kate Alldred and Kat Webber, both from Halswell, won a $300 voucher from Thermatech for best costume. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Thousands of people hit the pavement in the brilliantly fine weather on the 6km and 12km courses, which started at Porritt Park and Latimer Square.

The route again followed the City to Sea Pathway alongside the Avon River to the finish line at Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton.

All entrants received a Celsius drink and a participant's medal at the finish line.

Kennedy Woodcock and Niyah Kerry, both 11 from Opawa, with their finishing medals. Photo: Geoff Sloan

City2Surf is sponsored by FreshChoice, which pulled out all the stops for the event.

FreshChoice City2Surf manager Steve McCaughan said he believed this year's annual event was the biggest since the earthquakes.

"It was great to see so many people enjoying the day. Entertainment along the course and other activations proved a big hit."

Firefighters Scott Cubitt, Ed Bowden, Nic Mulder and Fliss Matheson from the Christchurch Airport Fire Service donned their equipment for the 12km run. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Tired bodies were entertained with music and festivities at Rawhiti Domain after the race, with the prizegiving wrapping up proceedings at noon.

The event partnered with Hato Hone St John as its official charity this year.

Participants line up at the FreshChoice checkout station at the Rawhiti Domain finish. Photo: Geoff Sloan