Three injured in Lake Ohau Rd crash

Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash near Omarama this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.45pm near the intersection of Lake Ohau Rd and Twizel-Omarama Rd (SH8).

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said they attended the scene with one helicopter, three ambulances and an operations manager.

Three patients were assessed and transported from the scene.

One, in a serious condition, was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital while two others, one with moderate injuries and one with minor, were taken by road to Timaru Hospital.

NZTA Waka Kotahi are reporting delays in the area while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay their travel.