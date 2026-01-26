Portaloo truck crashes on South Canterbury highway

A truck carrying portaloos crashed on a South Canterbury highway this afternoon, spilling hundreds of litres of human waste on to the road.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near Geraldine shortly before 2pm.

It was initially reported that 3000 litres of human waste had dispersed, but Fire and Emergency New Zealand later said further evaluations confirmed it was closer to 500 litres.

The road was down to one lane for a time as emergency services and local authorities responded.

No one was hurt.

- Allied Media