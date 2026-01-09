Man who died after car crashed into power pole named

The man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Timaru on December 22 has been named.

Gary Kenneth Penman, 66, from Timaru, was discovered in a vehicle on Seadown Rd.

Police were called to the road, north of Timaru, about 9.10am after a member of the public came across the crashed vehicle.

The car had hit a power pole and Penman was found dead at the scene.

The serious crash unit examined the circumstances of the crash. Seadown Rd was temporarily closed while the investigation was carried out.

A police spokesperson extended their condolences to Penman's family and friends.

His death has been referred to the coroner.