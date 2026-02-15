Milo bars recalled over rubber concern

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A recall has been issued for imported Nestlé-brand Milo Dipped Snack Bars as they may contain rubber.
NZ Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said that the rubber could pose a choking risk.
The batch numbers being recalled are 5316, 5317 and 5318 TD15 with a best-before date of August 2026.
Those can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or be thrown out.
The bars were manufactured in Australia where they have also been recalled.