Sunday, 15 February 2026

Milo bars recalled over rubber concern

    Image: supplied
    A recall has been issued for imported Nestlé-brand Milo Dipped Snack Bars as they may contain rubber.

    NZ Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said that the rubber could pose a choking risk.

    The batch numbers being recalled are 5316, 5317 and 5318 TD15 with a best-before date of August 2026.

    Those can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or be thrown out.

    The bars were manufactured in Australia where they have also been recalled. 

     

     

