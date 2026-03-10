'Resilient little' lizards moved for bridge project

The southern grass skinks have been rehomed for the bridge construction project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lizards are settling into their new digs after being moved out of the pathway of Ashburton’s second bridge project.

A team of herpetologists, contracted by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, recently rehomed 76 southern grass skinks.

The team expects to find another 40 or so, which they will rehome to the same area.

Second Ashburton bridge project director Lonnie Dalzell said the lizards were being trapped from three separate areas within the project site, on the south side of the river.

They were trapped and rehomed from two of the three areas in February, while they are being trapped and rehomed from the third area this week.

The rehoming area is also in within the project site, on the south side.

‘‘Some of them are right next door to where they were,’’ Dalzell said of the relocated skinks.

‘‘You try and keep them as much as possible in their native habitat.’’

The rehoming area is about one hectare and fenced, to keep the lizards in.

The herpetologists have created rock piles, which the reptiles like as they hold heat and provide shelter.

Dalzell said he had a memo from the herpetologists saying the lizards shifted so far had ‘‘moved straight into their rock piles, which is exactly what we wanted to see’’.

‘‘They are a resilient little animal,’’ they had added.

Dalzell said he had confidence in the experts to ensure the rehoming was successful.

‘‘We as a project not only have a requirement under the Wildlife Act, but also a social responsibility to protect our native flora and fauna,’’ Dalzell said.

A start date has yet to be announced.

However, construction on the second bridge is expected to begin either this month or next month.