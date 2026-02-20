National record 100m time could be set at track meet

Tiaan Whelpton has the New Zealand 100m record in his sights after good recent form. Photo: Getty Images

Could we see New Zealand’s first sub-10sec 100m sprint in Christchurch this weekend?

Cantabrian Tiaan Whelpton could be set to eclipse the national record, which is currently 10.08sec, during the International Track Meet at Ngā Puna Wai on Saturday.

"You never know, Christchurch can be a quick track, so we'll have to see. Hopefully the conditions play ball and we'll see what happens.”

Whelpton has run a wind-legal 10.10sec and an illegal 10.02sec in his last two meets, and said even for him those times are blisteringly fast.

“That's the quickest I've ever run, so that means I'm in good nick.

“I'm excited to see what happens this weekend, if there's some good sun and some good wind, then who knows, maybe we'll see even quicker times.”

He will compete in the national championships at the start of March and the world indoor championships at the end of March, and is not counting out a trip to Glasgow later this year for the Commonwealth Games.

He would require a sub-10sec time to qualify for the games.

The International Track Meet will also see Olympic medallist Tom Walsh take on training partner Nick Palmer in the shot put.

Walsh is an eight-time ITM winner since his first triumph in 2010. New Zealand world record holder Lisa Adams will compete with Paralympic medallist Holly Robinson in the women’s para shot put, while Paralympic gold medallist Anna Grimaldi will compete in the para 200m with fellow Paralympian Will Stedman in the men’s 200m.