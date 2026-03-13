Supercars track schedule announced

The first ever Christchurch Supercars track schedule has been announced. Photo: Supercars.com

The schedule has been announced for Christchurch's first Supercars race next month .

The inaugural ITM Christchurch Super 440 will be hosted at Euromarque Motorsport Park on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

The 120km races will take place on Saturday and a 200km race on Sunday. The Christchurch event will follow the Taupō race from April 10-12.

The three Ruapuna races will conclude the fight for Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, which will be awarded to the driver with the most points in the ITM NZ Double Header.

There will be two knockout Boost Mobile Qualifying sessions on Saturday to determine the grids for Races 11 and 12, while Boost Mobile Qualifying will be followed by a Boost Mobile Top Ten Shootout on Sunday.

The Christchurch round is the second of five Super 440 rounds in 2025, before Tasmania, Perth and Ipswich. It is also the fourth of nine rounds in the Repco Sprint Cup, following Sydney, Melbourne and Taupō.

NZ-based racers from GTNZ, Formula Ford and Historic Touring Cars will share the track with Supercars.

The 2026 ITM Christchurch Super 440 will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia, on Sky Sport in New Zealand, and on Superview for international viewers.

Tickets are on sale now.

-Allied Media