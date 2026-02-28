Hillier roars home to a one-shot lead at Millbrook

Daniel Hillier eyes up a putt at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook today. Photos: Michael Thomas/Photosport

Star attraction Daniel Hillier is one round away from giving the Millbrook crowd what they want.

Tournament favourite Hillier came roaring home to snatch a one-shot lead in the New Zealand Open today.

He went birdie, birdie, par, eagle, birdie over the final five holes to card a third round of 7-under 64, taking him to 18-under ahead of tomorrow's final round.

Hillier, the round one co-leader, is the highest-ranked player in the field and aiming to become the first Kiwi winner of the New Zealand Open in nine years.

His third round was solid rather than spectacular through the first 13 holes - he had two birdies in that stretch - before his sizzling finish.

Hillier's play of the day was his delightful approach shot on the amphitheatre-style 17th, setting up a birdie putt and delighting the large crowd.

"That was awesome,'' Hillier told Sky Sport.

"That's some of the best crowds I've played in front of, hands down.

"Pretty crazy finish. I knew there were a few chances coming in, and I knew I had to stay patient.

"I didn't quite have it early on but it was nice to finish the way I did."

Fellow New Zealander Kerry Mountcastle is tied for second with Australian professional Curtis Luck at 17-under.

Both men, in the same playing group, bogied the 18th hole.

Masterton golfer Kerry Mountcastle shares a lighter moment with caddie and fiancee Georgia Brown at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook.

Mountcastle, who found the water on the last hole in front of a large Millbrook gallery, had nine birdies and two bogies in his 7-under 64 in the third round.

Luck, who was tied for sixth after the second round, also had nine birdies and just that one late blemish as he signed for a 63 in glorious conditions.

Australian LIV star Lucas Herbert is fourth at 16-under after a blemish-free third round of 62.

Christchurch amateur Yuki Miya, who led the tournament by a stroke after two rounds, is tied for fifth with three other players at 13-under, and Champions Tour star Steven Alker is at 12-under.

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell is tied for 41st at 6-under.

NZ Open

Leading scores

-18 Daniel Hiller (NZ)

-17 Kerry Mountcastle (NZ), Curtis Luck (Aus)

-16 Lucas Herbert (Aus)

-13 Tomoyo Ikemura (Japan), Wade Ormsby (Aus), Travis Smyth (Aus), Yuki Miya (NZ)

-12 Steven Alker (NZ), Sam Jones (NZ), Naoyuki Kataoka (Japan), Chan Choi (Korea)