Coll wins third NZ Squash Open title in Christchurch

Squash star Paul Coll defended his New Zealand Open title in Christchurch on Sunday, with a dominant 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 victory over Egyptian teenager Mohamad Zakaria in the final.

It's the Kiwi's third successive New Zealand Open triumph.

Zakaria rallied from a 4-2 deficit to lead 8-7 in the opening game, but that's where the points ended for the two-time junior world champion.

Coll lifted his intensity and dictated terms with superior court positioning, stringing together four consecutive points to take the game 11-8.

The West Coaster held that momentum in the second game and looked to capitalise on tired legs after Zakaria's marathon semi-final triumph less than 24 hours prior.

The world number two looked to take the ball early and seemed more comfortable in the longer rallies knowing fatigue was becoming a factor. Coll won the first eight points after the resumption, before clinching the second game 11-2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

There was no stopping Coll from there with the finish line in sight in front of friends and family who made the trip from the West Coast. He maintained his level, putting the hammer down to win the third game 11-5 inside seven minutes.

A "stoked" Coll said claiming the title at the Isaac Theatre Royal stage meant a lot to him.

"I'm very happy to win the NZ Squash Open for the third time. I was feeling a bit nervous, he [Zakaria] had a monster match yesterday. I knew he was going to feel tired, but I was trying to put that out of my mind and play my squash," Coll said.

With the win Coll extended his unbeaten record to 8-0 on the Isaac Theatre Royal stage and moved to a 27-1 overall record for PSA matches held in New Zealand.

"Last year all the players left here saying how good it was and it was such a good showcase for New Zealand. I'm sure it'll be great in Palmerston North in 2027, I'll definitely be back to try and make it four [in a row]," Coll said.

Earlier, the Christchurch crowd was treated to a sibling rivalry in the NZ Women's Open decider as top seed Tinne Gilles held her nerve to beat younger sister Nele 11-6, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 in 78 minutes.

It's the Belgian's first New Zealand Open title, and just her second win in 11 attempts on the PSA Tour against Nele.